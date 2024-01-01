Carrot cake in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Loaf Slice
|$4.75
Moist and tender carrot cake filled with golden raisins and walnuts, topped with a sweet walnut streusel. (660 cal, Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Mystic Station
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Home made carrot cake with coconut, raisins and cream cheese frosting.