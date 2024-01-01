Carrot cake in Malden

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Loaf Slice$4.75
Moist and tender carrot cake filled with golden raisins and walnuts, topped with a sweet walnut streusel. (660 cal, Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Home made carrot cake with coconut, raisins and cream cheese frosting.
Malden House of Pizza

695 Salem Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARROT CAKE$4.75
