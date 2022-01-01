Cheeseburgers in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
1 Highland Avenue, Malden
|Donut Cheeseburger
|$12.99
A classic bacon cheeseburger inside of our jumbo griddled donut. Served with french fries
|Cheeseburger Club
|$10.99
|Cheeseburgers
|$9.99
More about 3 Amigos
3 Amigos
375 Main St, Malden
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$8.00
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.95
Brioche bread, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Served with French Fries.
More about Mystic Station
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
1/4 pound or 1/2 pound of our custom blend of chuck, brisket and short rib. Veggie burgers available for substitution. Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/4 Burger on a Deli Roll. Please select your burger size, all other options for this menu item are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another. Comes with choice of French Fries or Cole Slaw.