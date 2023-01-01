Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve cheesecake

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gingerbread Cheesecake$10.00
Creamy gingerbread cheesecake w/ spiced graham crust topped with Gingerbread white chocolate mousse & served with whipped cream
More about Mystic Station
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust$5.95
Holiday special. Irresistibly creamy Lemon Cheesecake paired with a buttery gingersnap graham crust. Cue Christmas music in the background.
More about BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust$5.95
Holiday special. Irresistibly creamy Lemon Cheesecake paired with a buttery gingersnap graham crust. Cue Christmas music in the background.
More about Bikeeny Caffe

