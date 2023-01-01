Cheesecake in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve cheesecake
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake
|$6.75
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake
|$7.25
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Gingerbread Cheesecake
|$10.00
Creamy gingerbread cheesecake w/ spiced graham crust topped with Gingerbread white chocolate mousse & served with whipped cream
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
62 Summer Street, Malden
|Lemon Cheesecake with Gingersnap Crust
|$5.95
Holiday special. Irresistibly creamy Lemon Cheesecake paired with a buttery gingersnap graham crust. Cue Christmas music in the background.