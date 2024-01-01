Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Malden

Go
Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Faces Brewing Co. image

 

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Bread$12.00
cheesy pizza dough garlic bread w/ marinara dipping sauce
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Malden House of Pizza

695 Salem Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESY BREAD STIX$9.99
More about Malden House of Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Malden

Rangoon

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Edamame

Short Ribs

French Fries

Tuna Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Malden to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Revere

No reviews yet

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston