Chicken salad in Malden

SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|GF Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$14.85
Mixed baby lettuces, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds, and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
The Breakfast Club- Malden - 269 Main Street
269 Main Street, Malden
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
|Cape Cod Chicken Salads
|$12.00