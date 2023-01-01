Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Malden

Malden restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$14.85
Mixed baby lettuces, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds, and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Item pic

 

The Breakfast Club- Malden - 269 Main Street

269 Main Street, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Cape Cod Chicken Salads$12.00
More about The Breakfast Club- Malden - 269 Main Street
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

King Bibis - Malden - 298 lebanon st

298 lebanon st, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Churrasco Misto/ mixed BBQ(rice, beans, French fries, salad, sirloin, pork, chicken, kielbasa(sausage))$40.99
More about King Bibis - Malden - 298 lebanon st

