Chocolate cake in Malden

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
62 Summer Street, Malden
|Malden Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
Double chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding and mounds of fudge sauce. Made right here, in house.