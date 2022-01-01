Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve chocolate cake

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Malden Chocolate Cake$5.95
Double chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding and mounds of fudge sauce. Made right here, in house.
More about BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Malden Chocolate Cake$5.95
Double chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding and mounds of fudge sauce. Made right here, in house.
More about Bikeeny Caffe

