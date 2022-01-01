Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse$4.50
Light mousse made with chocolate, strawberries and gold coconut dusting. Balanced sweetness, rich, velvety texture with a strawberry insert.
Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Strawberry Mousse$4.50
Light mousse made with chocolate, strawberries and gold coconut dusting. Balanced sweetness, rich, velvety texture with a strawberry insert.
