Custard in Malden

Malden restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

 

Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kanom Tuay (Coconut custard)$0.00
These two layers of sweet and creamy coconut custard is usually served at noodle stalls in Thailand. Base layer made with chewy rice flour, top layer made with coconut cream, palm sugar, pandan leaf extract. You can take home the mini ceramic bowls as souvenir too!
Sweet Sticky Rice with Egg Custard (GF)$6.95
Pumpkin custard (GF)$6.95
Bikeeny Caffe image

 

Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Apple Custard Pie$5.95
