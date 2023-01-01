Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg custard in Malden

Go
Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve egg custard

Item pic

 

Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Sticky Rice with Egg Custard (GF)$6.95
More about Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Atlantic Seafood Restaurant

290 Main Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
F8 酥皮焗流沙包Baked Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun$5.95
More about Atlantic Seafood Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Malden

Nachos

Pudding

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Pies

Salmon

Tarts

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Malden to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (646 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston