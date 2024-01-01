Fajitas in Malden
3 Amigos Malden
375 Main St, Malden
|Short Rib Fajita
|$20.95
Braised Short Ribs, Spinach, onions, peppers, flour tortilla.
Served with rice, and refried beans.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp, plantains, onions, peppers, flour tortilla.
Served with rice, and refried beans.
|Chicharron Fajitas
|$18.95
Crispy Fried pork, onions, peppers, pineapple salsa, flour tortilla.
Served with rice, and refried beans.