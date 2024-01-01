Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve fajitas

3 Amigos Malden

375 Main St, Malden

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Fajita$20.95
Braised Short Ribs, Spinach, onions, peppers, flour tortilla.
Served with rice, and refried beans.
Shrimp Fajitas$20.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp, plantains, onions, peppers, flour tortilla.
Served with rice, and refried beans.
Chicharron Fajitas$18.95
Crispy Fried pork, onions, peppers, pineapple salsa, flour tortilla.
Served with rice, and refried beans.
Malden House of Pizza

695 Salem Street, Malden

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITA$15.99
Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Fajita Seasoning & Mozzarella Cheese
