Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Malden

Go
Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

3 Amigos Malden

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan$8.00
More about 3 Amigos Malden
Mystic Station image

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crème Brûlée Flan$8.00
Creamy Custard Flan with a Brûlée Sugar Topping
More about Mystic Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Malden

Rangoon

Caesar Salad

Tuna Salad

Cookies

Short Ribs

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Malden to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (209 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (546 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston