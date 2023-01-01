Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Malden
/
Malden
/
Flan
Malden restaurants that serve flan
3 Amigos Malden
375 Main St, Malden
No reviews yet
Flan
$8.00
More about 3 Amigos Malden
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
Avg 4.7
(1099 reviews)
Crème Brûlée Flan
$8.00
Creamy Custard Flan with a Brûlée Sugar Topping
More about Mystic Station
