French toast in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve french toast
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Savory French Toast
|$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. (1200 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sesame)
|French Toast
|$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. (1330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Faces Brewing Co.
50 Pleasant St, Malden
|Challah French Toast
|$17.00
vanilla challah french toast, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream, maple syrup
More about Donut Villa Diner
Donut Villa Diner
1 Highland Avenue, Malden
|Short Stack French Toast
|$8.99
|Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast
|$14.99
Three layers of Texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese and topped with Fresh strawberries
|The Elvis French Toast
|$14.99
French toast stuffed with peanut butter, bananas and bacon