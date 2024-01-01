Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Malden

Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve french toast

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad. (1200 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sesame)
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds. (1330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Challah French Toast$17.00
vanilla challah french toast, fresh berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream, maple syrup
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Donut Villa Diner

1 Highland Avenue, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Stack French Toast$8.99
Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast$14.99
Three layers of Texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese and topped with Fresh strawberries
The Elvis French Toast$14.99
French toast stuffed with peanut butter, bananas and bacon
More about Donut Villa Diner

