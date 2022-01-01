Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve glass noodles

Main pic

 

BAB Korean Bistro - MALDEN

205 Centre Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GLASS NOODLE$5.00
More about BAB Korean Bistro - MALDEN
Item pic

 

Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Glass Noodle and Shrimp 👍$17.95
Glass noodles and shrimp seasoned with soy sauce and oyster sauce, then baked in a clay pot lined with pork belly. This is a classic dish with intricate layers of flavors. Made with celery, scallion, black pepper, ginger, and sesame oil
More about Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen

