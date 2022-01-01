Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Malden
/
Malden
/
Greek Salad
Malden restaurants that serve greek salad
Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
1 Highland Avenue, Malden
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$9.99
More about Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
Avg 4.7
(1099 reviews)
Greek Salad
$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Homemade Lemon Greek Dressing and Warm Flatbread
More about Mystic Station
