Grilled chicken in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Mystic Station
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$16.50
Cheddar/American/Blue Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Sourdough Bread, Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping, Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
|Pub Style Tuna Melt
|$16.00
Tuna salad , sliced tomato on Grilled English muffin with melted cheddar. Choice of French fries or Cole slaw