Grilled chicken in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich$16.50
Cheddar/American/Blue Cheeses, White Meat Buffalo Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Sourdough Bread, Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping, Choice of French Fries or Coleslaw. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
Pub Style Tuna Melt$16.00
Tuna salad , sliced tomato on Grilled English muffin with melted cheddar. Choice of French fries or Cole slaw
Malden House of Pizza

695 Salem Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN$11.99
In-House Marinated Grilled Chicken with melted American Cheese & your choice of toppings
