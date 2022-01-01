Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve gyoza

Crying Thaiger image

 

Crying Thaiger

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Gyoza 👍 🥦$6.95
Vegetable dumplings filled with mixed vegetables served with sweet soy sauce.
Vegetarian.
Contains Sesame, Wheat, Soy.
More about Crying Thaiger
Item pic

 

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

74 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
👍🥦 Zuru Vegetables Gyoza$8.00
Pan-seared dumplings with minced vegetables filling served with house-made Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)
🥦Gyoza sauce$1.50
👍Zuru Pork Gyoza$8.00
Pan seared dumplings with minced chicken and pork filling, served with Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)
More about Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
Restaurant banner

 

Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House

64 Summer St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Gyoza$5.90
More about Ebisuya Japanese Noodle House

