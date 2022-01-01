Gyoza in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Crying Thaiger
Crying Thaiger
114 Ferry St, Malden
|Veggie Gyoza 👍 🥦
|$6.95
Vegetable dumplings filled with mixed vegetables served with sweet soy sauce.
Vegetarian.
Contains Sesame, Wheat, Soy.
More about Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
74 Pleasant St, Malden
|👍🥦 Zuru Vegetables Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan-seared dumplings with minced vegetables filling served with house-made Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)
|🥦Gyoza sauce
|$1.50
|👍Zuru Pork Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan seared dumplings with minced chicken and pork filling, served with Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)