Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Malden
/
Malden
/
Muffins
Malden restaurants that serve muffins
Donut Villa Diner
1 Highland Avenue, Malden
No reviews yet
English Muffin
$1.99
More about Donut Villa Diner
The Breakfast Club- Malden - 269 Main Street
269 Main Street, Malden
No reviews yet
Muffin
$4.00
More about The Breakfast Club- Malden - 269 Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Malden
Chicken Tenders
Tarts
Salmon
French Fries
Pies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Nachos
Cake
More near Malden to explore
Somerville
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Revere
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(994 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston