Pancakes in Malden

Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Malden)

1 Highland Avenue, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boston Cream Pancakes$11.99
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, stuffed with bavarian cream on each layer and topped with our homemade chocolate sauce
Boston Cream Pancakes$11.99
Three of buttermilk pancakes stuffed with bavarian cream in each layer and topped with our boston cream chocolate sauce.
Blueberry Lemon & Ricotta Pancakes$10.99
Blueberry and ricotta cheeese pancakes topped with blueberry sauce.
More about Donut Villa Diner (Malden)
Crying Thaiger image

 

Crying Thaiger

114 Ferry St, Malden

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallion Pancake 🥦$6.95
Crispy scallion pancake served with sweet soy sauce
More about Crying Thaiger

