Paninis in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve paninis
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Faces Brewing Co.
50 Pleasant St, Malden
|Eggplant + Mozz Panini
|$16.00
grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, pickled onion, fresh mozz, arugula, basil, balsamic, carmelized onion mayo, served on focaccia
More about Mystic Station
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Roasted Vegetable Panini
|$16.00
Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, & Peppers with Tomato and basil pesto, melted fresh mozzarella on ciabatta bread. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.