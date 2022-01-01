Paninis in Malden

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant + Mozz Panini$16.00
grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, pickled onion, fresh mozz, arugula, basil, balsamic, carmelized onion mayo, served on focaccia
Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Panini$16.00
Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, & Peppers with Tomato and basil pesto, melted fresh mozzarella on ciabatta bread. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
