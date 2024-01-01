Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve pork belly

Faces Brewing Co. image

 

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Chicharrones$15.00
crispy smoked pork belly served w/ a sriracha mayo
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

74 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(GF) Pork Belly Cha-shu$3.00
More about Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

