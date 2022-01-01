Pretzels in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Faces Brewing Co.
50 Pleasant St, Malden
|Haus Pretzels
|$10.00
pretzel bites w/ beer cheese & house mustard
More about Mystic Station
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$12.00
Jumbo soft warm pretzel served with sweet-hot mustard & beer cheese for dipping. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.