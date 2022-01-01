Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Malden

Go
Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve pretzels

Faces Brewing Co. image

 

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haus Pretzels$10.00
pretzel bites w/ beer cheese & house mustard
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Pretzel$12.00
Jumbo soft warm pretzel served with sweet-hot mustard & beer cheese for dipping. All options for this menu option are selected for you. If you would like to change and option please unselect it and choose another.
More about Mystic Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Malden

Tuna Salad

Chicken Tenders

Rangoon

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Curry

Edamame

French Fries

Map

More near Malden to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston