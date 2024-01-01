Prosciutto in Malden
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.50
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. (990 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Prosciutto & Pear Pita
|$4.00
Pita dough baked with goat cheese, prosciutto, and pear topped with thyme. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
Faces Brewing Co.
50 Pleasant St, Malden
|Prosciutto
|$22.00
prosciutto, garlic oil, cherry peppers, castlevetrano olives, mozz
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
|Arancini - Traditional Sicilian -
|$13.00
Three small breaded, seasoned & fried rice balls stuffed with beef, peas and mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara & Parmesan
|Hot Honey & Prosciutto Flatbread
|$13.00
Flatbread topped with caramelized onions, goat cheese, prosciutto, hot honey, arugula.