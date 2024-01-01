Prosciutto in Malden

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.50
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta. (990 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough. (640 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Prosciutto & Pear Pita$4.00
Pita dough baked with goat cheese, prosciutto, and pear topped with thyme. (330 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
Faces Brewing Co. image

 

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto$22.00
prosciutto, garlic oil, cherry peppers, castlevetrano olives, mozz
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arancini - Traditional Sicilian -$13.00
Three small breaded, seasoned & fried rice balls stuffed with beef, peas and mozzarella cheese. Served with Marinara & Parmesan
Hot Honey & Prosciutto Flatbread$13.00
Flatbread topped with caramelized onions, goat cheese, prosciutto, hot honey, arugula.
More about Mystic Station

