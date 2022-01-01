Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Malden

Go
Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

3 Amigos

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura$11.95
Served with crispy fried noodles, arugula, and orange habanero sauce.
More about 3 Amigos
Item pic

 

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

74 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$3.00
Tendon (Shrimp Tempura and Mixed Veggies Tempura Bowl)$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Mixed vegetables Tempura (Kakiage), seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, scallion,
Gohan (steamed rice).
Contains: Sesame
Served with Tempura sauce on the side
More about Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

Browse other tasty dishes in Malden

Hot Chocolate

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Cake

Burritos

Paninis

Rangoon

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Malden to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston