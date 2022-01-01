Shrimp tempura in Malden
3 Amigos
375 Main St, Malden
|Shrimp Tempura
|$11.95
Served with crispy fried noodles, arugula, and orange habanero sauce.
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
74 Pleasant St, Malden
|Shrimp Tempura
|$3.00
|Tendon (Shrimp Tempura and Mixed Veggies Tempura Bowl)
|$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Mixed vegetables Tempura (Kakiage), seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, scallion,
Gohan (steamed rice).
Contains: Sesame
Served with Tempura sauce on the side