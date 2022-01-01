Tacos in Malden

Go
Malden restaurants
Toast

Malden restaurants that serve tacos

Carnitas Tacos image

 

3 Amigos

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, cheese, lemon garlic aioli, pico de gallo, avocado, corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Braised pork, habanero/pineapple salsa, pickled onions. corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
Seared Tuna Tacos$16.95
Mango salsa, chipotle aioli, crispy rice noodles, arugula, avocado, garlic ginger sauce, flour tortillas.
Served with rice and beans.
More about 3 Amigos
Taco Flight image

 

Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex

342 Pearl St, Malden

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Flight$12.50
Mix and match 3 of your favorite tacos
(excludes birria)
More about Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Malden

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Curry

Map

More near Malden to explore

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston