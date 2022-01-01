Tacos in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve tacos
More about 3 Amigos
3 Amigos
375 Main St, Malden
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, cheese, lemon garlic aioli, pico de gallo, avocado, corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.95
Braised pork, habanero/pineapple salsa, pickled onions. corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
|Seared Tuna Tacos
|$16.95
Mango salsa, chipotle aioli, crispy rice noodles, arugula, avocado, garlic ginger sauce, flour tortillas.
Served with rice and beans.