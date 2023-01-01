Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve tiramisu

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square

1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (7980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.25
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$5.95
A velvety mélange of cookies dough dipped in coffee, layered with delicately sweetened whipped eggs and creamy filling, and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. Made right here, in house.
More about BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
Bikeeny Caffe

62 Summer Street, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu - NEW ITEM$5.95
A velvety mélange of cookies dipped in coffee, layered with delicately sweetened whipped eggs & creamy filling, and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. Made right here, in house.
More about Bikeeny Caffe

