Tiramisu in Malden
Malden restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Harvard Square
1288 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tiramisu
|$7.25
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
BingeBowl - Eastern European Food
62 Summer Street, Malden
|Tiramisu
|$5.95
A velvety mélange of cookies dough dipped in coffee, layered with delicately sweetened whipped eggs and creamy filling, and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. Made right here, in house.