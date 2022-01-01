Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Malden

Malden restaurants
Malden restaurants that serve tortilla soup

3 Amigos image

 

3 Amigos

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tortilla Soup$7.95
More about 3 Amigos
Mystic Station image

FRENCH FRIES

Mystic Station

139 Pleasant St, Malden

Avg 4.7 (1099 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Clams, potatoes, onions, bacon, cream base
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
Clams, potatoes, onions, bacon, cream base
More about Mystic Station

