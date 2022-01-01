Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortilla soup in
Malden
/
Malden
/
Tortilla Soup
Malden restaurants that serve tortilla soup
3 Amigos
375 Main St, Malden
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup
$7.95
More about 3 Amigos
FRENCH FRIES
Mystic Station
139 Pleasant St, Malden
Avg 4.7
(1099 reviews)
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
$7.00
Clams, potatoes, onions, bacon, cream base
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
$5.00
Clams, potatoes, onions, bacon, cream base
More about Mystic Station
