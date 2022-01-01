Waffles in Malden

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Faces Brewing Co. image

 

Faces Brewing Co.

50 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Waffles$17.00
fried chicken, belgian waffle, cinnamon honey butter, fresno maple syrup
More about Faces Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner

1 Highland Avenue, Malden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie & Cream Waffle$10.99
Crushed oreo cookies, chocolate, whipped cream
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle$10.99
Vegan waffle, strawberries, coconut whipped cream, chocolate drizzle.
Vegan Chicken N Waffles$11.99
Our made in house waffle topped with fried plant based chicken.
More about Donut Villa Diner

