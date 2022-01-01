Malibu American restaurants you'll love

OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

OLLO

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Custom Artisan Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
Matzo Ball Soup$10.00
Chicken Broth | Orzo | Carrots | Celery | Herbs | House-Made Matzo Ball
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Charred Brussels | Pancetta | Balsamic Glaze
More about OLLO
Thaia image

 

Thaia

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Noodle$16.00
Chicken or Tofu | Flat Rice noodle | Broccolini | Red Bell Pepper | Cherry Tomato | Thai Basil | Chili
Green Curry$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil
Tom Kha Soup$13.00
Chicken or Tofu | Coconut Milk | Chicken Broth | Mushroom | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Tomato | Thai Ginger | Lemongrass | Cilantro
More about Thaia
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Stop Light Tacos$25.00
RED- corn tortilla, skirt steak (medium), pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), red cabbage (red bell pepper, red onion, red cabbage with plain red wine vinegar, canola/olive oil, salt), salsa roja sauce. YELLOW- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), butternut squash, spaghetti squash, habanero salsa GREEN- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), grilled marinated chicken thigh, shaved brussels sprouts (dressed with lemon dressing), pea shoots (also dressed with lemon dressing), salsa verde
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$23.00
The crust is made by cooking then drying out the cauliflower, it is then mixed with cornmeal, almond flour, parmesan, eggs, salt and shredded cheddar-jack. The “crusts” are then par baked in the oven. To order we add pesto sauce, mozzarella fresh heirloom tomato, roasted cauliflower and arugula with lemon dressing. PESTO IS MADE IN HOUSE AND CONTAINS PARMESAN CHEESE, PINE NUTS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND BASIL
Lobster Roll$32.00
lobster mix +seasonal vegetables, avocado, house aioli, and brioche bun. comes with daily side and charred lemon
More about Malibu Farm
Duke's Malibu image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Korean Sticky Ribs$16.50
Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
More about Duke's Malibu
Consumer pic

 

Real Coconut

The Park at Cross Creek, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Broccoli, Pea, Avocado Salad$15.00
Warm broccoli, peas, cherry tomatoes, and red onion, on a bed of fresh leaves, topped with avocado, toasted seeds, lime, and extra virgin olive oil.
Daily Soup
Call for the soup of the day.
Fish Tacos$18.00
Wild caught fish, jalapeno radish salsa, and cilantro aioli. Served on our coconut flour tortillas or protein style with lettuce.
More about Real Coconut

