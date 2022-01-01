Malibu American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Malibu
More about OLLO
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
OLLO
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Popular items
|Custom Artisan Pizza
|$14.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$10.00
Chicken Broth | Orzo | Carrots | Celery | Herbs | House-Made Matzo Ball
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Charred Brussels | Pancetta | Balsamic Glaze
More about Thaia
Thaia
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle
|$16.00
Chicken or Tofu | Flat Rice noodle | Broccolini | Red Bell Pepper | Cherry Tomato | Thai Basil | Chili
|Green Curry
|$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil
|Tom Kha Soup
|$13.00
Chicken or Tofu | Coconut Milk | Chicken Broth | Mushroom | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Tomato | Thai Ginger | Lemongrass | Cilantro
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Popular items
|Stop Light Tacos
|$25.00
RED- corn tortilla, skirt steak (medium), pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), red cabbage (red bell pepper, red onion, red cabbage with plain red wine vinegar, canola/olive oil, salt), salsa roja sauce. YELLOW- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), butternut squash, spaghetti squash, habanero salsa GREEN- corn tortilla, pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn (sautéed in olive/canola oil), grilled marinated chicken thigh, shaved brussels sprouts (dressed with lemon dressing), pea shoots (also dressed with lemon dressing), salsa verde
|Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$23.00
The crust is made by cooking then drying out the cauliflower, it is then mixed with cornmeal, almond flour, parmesan, eggs, salt and shredded cheddar-jack. The “crusts” are then par baked in the oven. To order we add pesto sauce, mozzarella fresh heirloom tomato, roasted cauliflower and arugula with lemon dressing. PESTO IS MADE IN HOUSE AND CONTAINS PARMESAN CHEESE, PINE NUTS, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND BASIL
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
lobster mix +seasonal vegetables, avocado, house aioli, and brioche bun. comes with daily side and charred lemon
More about Duke's Malibu
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
|Korean Sticky Ribs
|$16.50
Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
More about Real Coconut
Real Coconut
The Park at Cross Creek, Malibu
|Popular items
|Broccoli, Pea, Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Warm broccoli, peas, cherry tomatoes, and red onion, on a bed of fresh leaves, topped with avocado, toasted seeds, lime, and extra virgin olive oil.
|Daily Soup
Call for the soup of the day.
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Wild caught fish, jalapeno radish salsa, and cilantro aioli. Served on our coconut flour tortillas or protein style with lettuce.