Malibu breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Malibu
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
OLLO
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Popular items
|Custom Artisan Pizza
|$14.00
Mozzarella | Herb Tomato Sauce | Choice of Toppings
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$10.00
Chicken Broth | Orzo | Carrots | Celery | Herbs | House-Made Matzo Ball
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Charred Brussels | Pancetta | Balsamic Glaze
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|Popular items
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$10.00
pulled chicken breast, corn, avocado, cheddar cheese and cilantro in a spicy tomato broth
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
free range chicken breast, swiss cheese, creamy tomatillo, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
|GRILLED CORN
|$5.00
our famous grilled corn, house made aioli, cotija cheese, cayenne pepper and lime
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
|Korean Sticky Ribs
|$16.50
Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Real Coconut
The Park at Cross Creek, Malibu
|Popular items
|Broccoli, Pea, Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Warm broccoli, peas, cherry tomatoes, and red onion, on a bed of fresh leaves, topped with avocado, toasted seeds, lime, and extra virgin olive oil.
|Daily Soup
Call for the soup of the day.
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Wild caught fish, jalapeno radish salsa, and cilantro aioli. Served on our coconut flour tortillas or protein style with lettuce.