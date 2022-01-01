Calamari in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Served with a spicy tomato sauce, pesto aioli, and lemon wedges.
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$18.00
gluten free batter, fresno and shisito peppers, garlic aioli
Thaia
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
|Flash Fried Calamari
|$15.00
with Spicy Aioli
|Wok-Tossed Spicy Calamari
|$16.00
Bell Peppers | Onion | Thai Basil | Choice of Jasmine or Black Rice