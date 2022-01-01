Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Malibu

Malibu restaurants
Malibu restaurants that serve calamari

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$16.00
Served with a spicy tomato sauce, pesto aioli, and lemon wedges.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CALAMARI$18.00
gluten free batter, fresno and shisito peppers, garlic aioli
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Thaia image

 

Thaia

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flash Fried Calamari$15.00
with Spicy Aioli
Wok-Tossed Spicy Calamari$16.00
Bell Peppers | Onion | Thai Basil | Choice of Jasmine or Black Rice
More about Thaia
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Panko Crusted Calamari$16.50
Guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade. Both sauces will be on the side.
More about Duke's Malibu

