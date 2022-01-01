Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Carrot Cake
Malibu restaurants that serve carrot cake
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
Avg 4.4
(1488 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$9.00
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
No reviews yet
Coconut Carrot Cake
$10.00
More about Malibu Farm
