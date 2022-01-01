Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Malibu

Go
Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve carrot cake

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Malibu Farm

Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu

Green Beans

Wedge Salad

Lasagna

Cake

Burritos

Chili

Tacos

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Malibu to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston