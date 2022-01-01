Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Malibu

Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve ceviche

OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

OLLO

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Ceviche Lettuce Cups$16.00
Hearts Of Palm | Cucumber | Tomato | Jicama | Mango Salsa | Lime Juice | Cilantro | Fresno Chili
More about OLLO
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Shrimp marinated with onions, tomatoes,
cucumbers, and cilantro, blended with lime and tomato juices. Served with tortilla chips.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE$18.00
lime marinated seabass, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion, jalapeno
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Coconut Ceviche$21.00
Red onions, fresh coconut meat, bell peppers, mangos, avocado, mouse melons (Mexican sour cucumbers), vegan caviar, lemon juice, house habanero sauce, coconut milk, lemon grass. Served with Taro chips.
More about Malibu Farm

