Ceviche in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve ceviche
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
OLLO
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Vegan Ceviche Lettuce Cups
|$16.00
Hearts Of Palm | Cucumber | Tomato | Jicama | Mango Salsa | Lime Juice | Cilantro | Fresno Chili
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00
Shrimp marinated with onions, tomatoes,
cucumbers, and cilantro, blended with lime and tomato juices. Served with tortilla chips.
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|CEVICHE
|$18.00
lime marinated seabass, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion, jalapeno