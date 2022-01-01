Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Chocolate Mousse
Malibu restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Nicolas Eatery - 22333 Pacific Coast Highway
22333 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
No reviews yet
Chocolate mousse
$12.00
More about Nicolas Eatery - 22333 Pacific Coast Highway
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
Avg 4.4
(1488 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$9.00
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu
Filet Mignon
Tiramisu
Salmon
Snapper
Curry
Burritos
Quesadillas
Garlic Noodles
More near Malibu to explore
Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Calabasas
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(888 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(708 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(875 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(108 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston