Chocolate mousse in Malibu

Malibu restaurants
Malibu restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Nicolas Eatery - 22333 Pacific Coast Highway

22333 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate mousse$12.00
More about Nicolas Eatery - 22333 Pacific Coast Highway
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

