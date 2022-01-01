Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Malibu

Malibu restaurants that serve chopped salad

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chopped Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine, red onions,
hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone,
bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans
with Italian vinaigrette.
Large Chopped Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine, red onions,
hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone,
bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans
with Italian vinaigrette.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HABANA CHOP SALAD$16.00
romaine, garbanzo beans, diced tomato, mozzarella cheese, champagne vinaigrette
More about Cafe Habana Malibu

