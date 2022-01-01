Curry in Malibu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Curry Roll$14.00
Sweet Pumpkin Tempura | Asparagus | Avocado | Curry Salt
Green Curry image

 

Thaia

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Curry Noodles$16.00
Chicken | Crispy Wontons | Yaki Soba Noodles | Mustard Greens | Red Onion | Cilantro
Green Curry$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil
Red Curry$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Pineapple | Bamboo Shoot | Red Bell Pepper | Carrot | Thai Basil | Kaffir Lime Leaf
