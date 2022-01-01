Curry in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve curry
SALADS • SUSHI
Bui Sushi
23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu
|Vegetable Curry Roll
|$14.00
Sweet Pumpkin Tempura | Asparagus | Avocado | Curry Salt
Thaia
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
|Crispy Curry Noodles
|$16.00
Chicken | Crispy Wontons | Yaki Soba Noodles | Mustard Greens | Red Onion | Cilantro
|Green Curry
|$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Eggplant | Long bean | Broccolini | Bamboo Shoot | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Thai Basil
|Red Curry
|$18.00
Chicken or Tofu | Pineapple | Bamboo Shoot | Red Bell Pepper | Carrot | Thai Basil | Kaffir Lime Leaf