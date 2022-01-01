Fish and chips in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer-battered cod served with coleslaw,
French fries, and tartar sauce on the side.
More about Duke's Malibu
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$13.00
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
|Fresh Fish & Chips
|$19.50
Beer battered, meyer lemon remoulade, bok choy macadamia nut slaw, fries