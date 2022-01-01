Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Malibu

Go
Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve fish and chips

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer-battered cod served with coleslaw,
French fries, and tartar sauce on the side.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips$13.00
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
Fresh Fish & Chips$19.50
Beer battered, meyer lemon remoulade, bok choy macadamia nut slaw, fries
More about Duke's Malibu
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Grill - Malibu

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
FISH & CHIPS JR.$15.00
More about Fish Grill - Malibu

Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Steak Frites

Ravioli

Fish Tacos

Hummus

Fried Rice

Map

More near Malibu to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston