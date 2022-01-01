Fish tacos in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|FISH TACOS MALIBU STYLE
|$18.00
2 tacos - grilled wild caught mahi mahi, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle crema
More about Duke's Malibu
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Malibu
21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, salsa roja, queso fresco, tortilla chips
More about Fish Grill - Malibu
Fish Grill - Malibu
22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU
|GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE
|$16.00
|FISH TACO ALA CARTE
|$7.00
|GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE
|$16.00