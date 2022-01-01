Fish tacos in Malibu

Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS MALIBU STYLE$18.00
2 tacos - grilled wild caught mahi mahi, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle crema
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Grilled Fish Tacos image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Beer Battered Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, salsa roja, queso fresco, tortilla chips
More about Duke's Malibu
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Grill - Malibu

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
FISH TACO ALA CARTE$7.00
GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
More about Fish Grill - Malibu
Consumer pic

 

Real Coconut

The Park at Cross Creek, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$18.00
Wild caught fish, jalapeno radish salsa, and cilantro aioli. Served on our coconut flour tortillas or protein style with lettuce.
More about Real Coconut

