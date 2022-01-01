French toast in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve french toast
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
OLLO
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Brioche French Toast
Brioche Bread | Blueberries | Strawberries | Powdered Sugar
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Larry's Berries Baked French Toast
|$19.00
Coconut milk, eggs, brioche, vanilla, cinnamon, topped with berries and bruleed to order. Finished with fresh whipped cream. No modifications besides no whip cream; however the dish contains dairy and cannot be made dairy-free