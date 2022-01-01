Garlic noodles in Malibu

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Lo Mein Garlic Noodles$11.00
Egg Noodles | Garlic | Oyster Sauce | Garnished with Pickled Ginger and Green Onions
More about Bui Sushi
Thaia

 

Thaia

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Noodles$15.00
Yaki Soba Noodles | Scallions & Ginger Garnish
More about Thaia

