Garlic noodles in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Garlic Noodles
Malibu restaurants that serve garlic noodles
SALADS • SUSHI
Bui Sushi
23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu
Avg 4.4
(294 reviews)
Lo Mein Garlic Noodles
$11.00
Egg Noodles | Garlic | Oyster Sauce | Garnished with Pickled Ginger and Green Onions
More about Bui Sushi
Thaia
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
No reviews yet
Garlic Noodles
$15.00
Yaki Soba Noodles | Scallions & Ginger Garnish
More about Thaia
