Hot chocolate in Malibu

Go
Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve hot chocolate

OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Ollo

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Ollo
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot chocolate$5.00
More about Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier

