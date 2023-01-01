Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Hot Chocolate
Malibu restaurants that serve hot chocolate
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Ollo
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
Avg 4.1
(918 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about Ollo
Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
No reviews yet
Hot chocolate
$5.00
More about Malibu Farm Restaurant at the Pier
