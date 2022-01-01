Lobsters in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve lobsters
SALADS • SUSHI
Bui Sushi
23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu
|Lobster Roll
|$17.00
Baked Lobster | Avocado
Nicolas Eatery
22333 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Lobster Roll, main lobster claw & knuckles, Sacramento asparagus, champagne vinaigrette & mayonnaise, French fries
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
|Lobster Ravioli
|$23.00
Striped lobster ravioli with heirloom
cherry tomatoes and asparagus in a lobster cream sauce.
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Poblano Lobster Burrito
|$32.00
|Lobster Mac And Cheese
|$39.00
lobster, gruyere cheese, cheddar, toybox tomato, parmesan, roasted vegetables, herbed panic
|Lobster Roll
|$35.00
lobster mix +seasonal vegetables, avocado, house aioli, and brioche bun. comes with daily side and charred lemon