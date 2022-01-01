Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Malibu

Malibu restaurants
Malibu restaurants that serve lobsters

Bui Sushi image

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$17.00
Baked Lobster | Avocado
More about Bui Sushi
Main pic

 

Nicolas Eatery

22333 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maine Lobster Roll$36.00
Lobster Roll, main lobster claw & knuckles, Sacramento asparagus, champagne vinaigrette & mayonnaise, French fries
More about Nicolas Eatery
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$23.00
Striped lobster ravioli with heirloom
cherry tomatoes and asparagus in a lobster cream sauce.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poblano Lobster Burrito$32.00
Lobster Mac And Cheese$39.00
lobster, gruyere cheese, cheddar, toybox tomato, parmesan, roasted vegetables, herbed panic
Lobster Roll$35.00
lobster mix +seasonal vegetables, avocado, house aioli, and brioche bun. comes with daily side and charred lemon
More about Malibu Farm

