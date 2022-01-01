Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mochi ice cream in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Mochi Ice Cream
Malibu restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
SALADS • SUSHI
Bui Sushi
23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu
Avg 4.4
(294 reviews)
Mochi Ice Cream
$6.00
More about Bui Sushi
Thaia
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
No reviews yet
Mochi Ice Cream
$9.00
Choice of 2, Vanilla, Strawberry, Green Tea, or Mango
More about Thaia
