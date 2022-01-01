Nachos in Malibu
Malibu restaurants that serve nachos
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
|HABANA NACHOS
|$15.00
melted mozzarella and cheddar, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, guacamole and sour cream
Malibu Farm
23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
|Malibu Blue Nachos
|$19.00
Black beans, shredded jack cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce (red bell pepper + onion), chipotle salsa, green onion, sour cream, organic blue corn tortilla chips.
|Bu Beefy Nachos
|$27.00
Grass-fed ground beef, black beans, shredded jack + cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce (red bell pepper + onion), chipotle salsa, green onion, sour cream, organic corn tortilla chips.