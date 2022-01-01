Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Malibu

Malibu restaurants
Malibu restaurants that serve nachos

Cafe Habana Malibu image

 

Cafe Habana Malibu

3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HABANA NACHOS$15.00
melted mozzarella and cheddar, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, guacamole and sour cream
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Malibu Blue Nachos image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malibu Blue Nachos$19.00
Black beans, shredded jack cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce (red bell pepper + onion), chipotle salsa, green onion, sour cream, organic blue corn tortilla chips.
Bu Beefy Nachos$27.00
Grass-fed ground beef, black beans, shredded jack + cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese sauce (red bell pepper + onion), chipotle salsa, green onion, sour cream, organic corn tortilla chips.
More about Malibu Farm
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast hwy, malibu

Avg 4.4 (9184 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, cheddar, pepper jack & queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos
More about Duke's Malibu

