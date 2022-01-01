Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prawns in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Prawns
Malibu restaurants that serve prawns
Taverna Tony
23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu
No reviews yet
Jumbo Prawns
$44.95
More about Taverna Tony
Thaia
29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu
No reviews yet
Garlic Prawns
$13.00
Garlic Sauce | Red Pepper Flakes | Cilantro | Scallions
More about Thaia
