Quesadillas in Malibu

Malibu restaurants that serve quesadillas

CHICKEN BROCCOLI QUESADILLA image

 

Malibu Farm Pier Cafe

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN BROCCOLI QUESADILLA$17.00
SPICY AIOLI, WHITE RICE WITH QUINOA
More about Malibu Farm Pier Cafe
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Avocado Quesadilla$18.00
Green spinach tortilla with pepper jack cheese. Placed on the flat top open so the cheese melts and the tortilla gets crispy. Sliced avocados placed on the cheese with lime juice and serrano honey sauce. Quesadilla is then folded over and cut and served with arugula salad.
More about Malibu Farm

