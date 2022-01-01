Salmon in Malibu

Malibu restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon (Sake) image

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon (Sake)
Organically & Sustainably Raised | From Scotland
More about Bui Sushi
OLLO image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

OLLO

23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.1 (918 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Bowl$20.00
Grilled Salmon | Tabbouleh | Pomegranate | Wild Rice & Farro | Cilantro Lime Dressing
More about OLLO
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crisp Skin Salmon Entree$37.00
LUNCH - spinach, fennel, citrus gel, + todays side
DINNER - grilled bokchoy, cucumber, purple dikon ribbons with ponzu dressing. Burnt miso sauce on salmon. Served with rice.
More about Malibu Farm
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Grill - Malibu

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON FILLET$22.00
SALMON FILLET$22.00
More about Fish Grill - Malibu

