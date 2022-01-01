Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Malibu

Go
Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper (Tai)
Wild | Line-Caught | From Japan – Served with Yuzu Kosho
More about Bui Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Grill - Malibu

22935 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, MALIBU

No reviews yet
Takeout
RED SNAPPER$19.00
More about Fish Grill - Malibu

Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Rice Bowls

Curry

Cheesecake

Garlic Noodles

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Malibu to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston