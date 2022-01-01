Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak bowls in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Steak Bowls
Malibu restaurants that serve steak bowls
SALADS • SUSHI
Bui Sushi
23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu
Avg 4.4
(294 reviews)
Prime Steak Bowl
$22.00
Sweet Onion Garlic Sauce
More about Bui Sushi
Cafe Habana Malibu
3939 Cross Creek Rd. D100, Malibu
No reviews yet
BROWN RICE BOWL STEAK
$20.00
brown rice with black beans, avocado, roasted corn salsa, sour cream
More about Cafe Habana Malibu
Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu
Tacos
Wedge Salad
Quesadillas
Fried Rice
Curry
Short Ribs
Spaghetti
Chicken Salad
More near Malibu to explore
Santa Monica
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Calabasas
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(800 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(389 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(311 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston