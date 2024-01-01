Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tagliatelle in
Malibu
/
Malibu
/
Tagliatelle
Malibu restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Malibu
23725 Malibu Road, Malibu
No reviews yet
Tagliatelle aux Morilles (V)
$25.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Malibu
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Ollo
23750 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
Avg 4.1
(918 reviews)
Tagliatelle Bolognese
$24.00
Bolognese Sauce | Basil | Parmesan
More about Ollo
Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu
Greek Salad
Cheesecake
Lasagna
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Tuna Sandwiches
Green Beans
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Malibu to explore
Santa Monica
Avg 4.3
(129 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Calabasas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1259 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(96 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1030 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(411 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1417 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(762 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston