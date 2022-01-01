Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Malibu

Go
Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve tiramisu

Consumer pic

 

Taverna Tony

23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.95
More about Taverna Tony
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

29575 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (1488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$9.00
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu

Scallops

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Edamame

Green Beans

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Ravioli

Map

More near Malibu to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston